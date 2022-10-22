Shriners dedicate “Editorial Without Words” statue in Minot

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – Members of the Minot Shrine Club joined with the community Saturday in celebrating the completion of a special statue at their Mason Lodge in the Magic City.

The Shriners held a special dedication ceremony on the grounds. The club’s president John Young told the history of the statue, and it’s meaning.

The statue depicts the “Editorial Without Words,” showing a Shriner named Al Hortman carrying a patient named Bobbi Jo Wright.

It shows the mission of the Shriners to helping children get the medical treatment and care they need.

This particular statue was in Grand Forks, and the Shriners agreed to relocate it to the Lodge in Minot, where members refurbished it to look like new.

“It symbolizes that we help kids, and that’s what it symbolizes is the Shriner holding a kid with her crutches, and walking with her. That’s our mission is to take care of kids, send them to the hospital, and get them into the best care possible,” said Ron Penfold, KEM Shriners Potentate.

Saturday’s ceremony also included a special ribbon cutting from the Minot Area Chamber EDC.

The first Shrine Hospital opened 100 years, back in 1922.

