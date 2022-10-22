Shriners dedicate “Editorial Without Words” statue in Minot

Editorial Without Words
Editorial Without Words(KFYR-TV)
By Joe Skurzewski
Published: Oct. 22, 2022 at 6:55 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – Members of the Minot Shrine Club joined with the community Saturday in celebrating the completion of a special statue at their Mason Lodge in the Magic City.

The Shriners held a special dedication ceremony on the grounds. The club’s president John Young told the history of the statue, and it’s meaning.

The statue depicts the “Editorial Without Words,” showing a Shriner named Al Hortman carrying a patient named Bobbi Jo Wright.

It shows the mission of the Shriners to helping children get the medical treatment and care they need.

This particular statue was in Grand Forks, and the Shriners agreed to relocate it to the Lodge in Minot, where members refurbished it to look like new.

“It symbolizes that we help kids, and that’s what it symbolizes is the Shriner holding a kid with her crutches, and walking with her. That’s our mission is to take care of kids, send them to the hospital, and get them into the best care possible,” said Ron Penfold, KEM Shriners Potentate.

Saturday’s ceremony also included a special ribbon cutting from the Minot Area Chamber EDC.

The first Shrine Hospital opened 100 years, back in 1922.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Benny Armstrong
Missing Williston man, vehicle recovered from Missouri River
Bill Gassen Sanford President/CEO
Sanford announces lay offs
Downtown Bismarck
Bismarck plans for expansion
Kurt Groszhans
Kurt Groszhans safe and sound back in North Dakota
Justin Allen Hanson
Suspect charged in McHenry County in series of fires, other charges pending

Latest News

nd outdoors
Game and Fish: check station for hunters and anglers
Papa's Pumpkin Patch
Papa’s Pumpkin Patch Last Day
nd outdoors
North Dakota Outdoors
winter storm
Tracking the Storm — Evening Weather Update 10/22/22