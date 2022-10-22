Papa’s Pumpkin Patch Last Day

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - With winter right around the corner, the 2022 season for Papa’s Pumpkin Patch came to a close Saturday, October 22.

Papa’s Pumpkin Patch is one of the fall activities the Bismarck area has to offer, supplying fun for all ages of their visitors.

“This is the 39th season of Papa’s Pumpkin Patch, it started in 1983. We were closed just one year for COVID. We continue to do this and say it’s a volunteer-based pumpkin patch,” said Cory Finneman, owner of Papa’s Pumpkin Patch.

Papa’s Pumpkin Patch welcomed in 60,000 visitors and sold almost 500,000 pounds of locally grown produce, and Finneman said there’s been steady growth every year.

