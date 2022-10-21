Williston man sentenced to 10 years for Keelboat Park shooting

Jonathan Sanchez
Jonathan Sanchez(KFYR-TV)
By Erika Craven
Published: Oct. 21, 2022 at 3:28 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A Williston man will see 10 years in prison for attempted murder.

Prosecutors say 19-year-old Jonathan Sanchez shot at a man in Bismarck’s Keelboat Park in November 2021. Sanchez was taken into custody in May in Oklahoma and brought back to Burleigh County.

He pleaded guilty Thursday. Judge Pamela Nesvig sentenced Sanchez to 20 years with 10 years suspended.

Police say the shooting was in retaliation to a man who wanted to get out of a gang. The man was not hurt.

