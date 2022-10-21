Next court hearing for suspect charged in Anita Knutson case pushed back to March 2023

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – The suspect charged in the 2007 killing of Minot college student Anita Knutson likely won’t be back in court until next year.

The courts have rescheduled the pretrial conference for 35-year-old Nichole Rice for March 1, 2023, at 11 a.m. in district court in Minot.

The hearing had originally been scheduled for Nov. 6, and then rescheduled for Dec. 21, before being pushed back again.

A joint request in September from the state and defense to push back the hearing the first time cited the amount of evidence in the case as reason.

Knutson was found fatally stabbed in her off-campus apartment in June 2007.

The case had gone cold until this March, when Minot Police announced they had arrested Rice, who was Knutson’s roommate at the time of her death.

The month prior, investigators from the show Cold Justice came to Minot to assist local police with the investigation.

Earlier this month, the case was the focus of a two-part special on the show, which included interviews with Rice and others connected to the case, as well as analysis of the murder weapon, the scene of the crime and text conversations between Knutson and Rice.

The special ended with Minot Police and the show’s investigators informing Knutson’s family that Rice would be charged.

Trial dates have not yet been set. Rice, who is currently out on bond, faces the chance of life in prison without parole if convicted on the AA-felony charge.

