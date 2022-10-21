Montana’s Housing Task Force to make recommendations on affordability during legislative session

HELENA, M.T. (KUMV) - The cost of housing in Montana is expected to be discussed during next year’s legislative session.

Meeting with his recently created Housing Task Force, Governor Greg Gianforte said new, innovative proposals are needed to help residents make housing more affordable and attainable. The Task Force, consisting of bipartisan legislators, economists and researchers, made their first round of recommendations Wednesday, which will be presented during the session in January.

“Every day, Montanans work hard to realize the American dream, to earn a decent living, to raise a family, to contribute to their communities, to retire comfortably, and to own a home. I know the task force shares my commitment to removing unnecessary roadblocks to home ownership, and helping more folks achieve the American dream,” said Gianforte.

Gianforte added that the state’s population grew by nearly 10 percent last year, while housing units grew by about 7 percent.

