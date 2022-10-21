Mobile gambling: royal flush or fold?

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Gaming is a huge revenue source in the state, not only for tribes but for charities as well. The Tribal State Gaming compacts are revised and renewed every 10 years, and this year the tribes want to add something that a lot of people are talking about.

North Dakota Tribes are hoping to win big with their proposed gaming compact. The compact seeks to add sports betting, mobile and internet gambling, as well as credit card payments and no limits on betting.

“That we are all in this together because that is certainly the case, we are too small of a state. And we do have the opportunity often to get everybody in a room and hear both sides of it,” said Governor Doug Burgum.

The tribes say the legalization of electronic pulls in 2017 has caused a decrease in their revenue at casinos. They say e-tabs are just like slot machines, so people don’t have to drive as far to game at the casinos.

“That is our main source of employment on our reservation, e-tabs is hurting us,” said Rhonda Counts, an employee at the Sky Dancer Casino.

Veteran’s posts and the gaming commission say the introduction of internet and mobile gambling tips the scales towards the tribes, drawing people away from their organizations. Leaving less money to go the charities.

“This is absolutely going to disseminate the charitable gaming industry without a doubt,” said Mike Mostchenbacher, executive director of North Dakota Gaming Alliance.

Another issue discussed was gambling addiction. The tribes say it is a person’s choice, and behaviors and morals can’t be legislated. While the charitable gaming industry says the new additions will feed the addiction.

“Addiction is a bigger issue in the privacy of their own home,” said Dick Dever, commander of Bismarck Amvets Post 9.

Written comments on the topics discussed at Friday’s gaming compact conference will be accepted by email or mail through October 31.

Each of the five tribes in the state runs a casino.

