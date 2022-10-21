Missing Williston man, vehicle recovered from Missouri River

Benny Armstrong
Benny Armstrong(KFYR-TV)
By Marcus Hendrickson
Published: Oct. 21, 2022 at 4:50 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
WILLISTON, N.D. (KUMV) - A missing Williston man was recovered from the Missouri River Friday.

A fisherman reported a submerged vehicle near the Lewis and Clark boat ramp on Highway 85, south of Williston, Thursday evening.

The McKenzie County Sheriff’s Office, Williston Police Department and Williams County Sheriff’s Office Underwater Dive & Recovery coordinated a recovery of the vehicle belonging to 62-year-old Benny Armstrong, who was located inside.

No additional information was released as the situation remains under investigation.

