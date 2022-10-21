Minot Shrine club to dedicate statue Saturday

Minot Masonic Center Statue
Minot Masonic Center Statue(KFYR-TV)
By Alex Schneider
Published: Oct. 21, 2022 at 5:33 PM CDT
MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) - The Minot Shrine club will be dedicating their new statue Saturday at 1 p.m. at the Minot Masonic Center.

The statue will depict a Shriner, carrying a Shriner Hospital patient based on a photo known as the “Editorial Without Words”.

Following the dedication, the Minot Area Chamber EDC will hold a special ribbon cutting.

Before the ceremony, there will be a pancake breakfast fundraiser from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. that will be open to the public. Only cash will be accepted.

