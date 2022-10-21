‘Minot Hot Tots’ will take over Corbett Field in the summer

By Zach Keenan
Published: Oct. 20, 2022 at 7:24 PM CDT
MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) - The Minot Hot Tots will take the field at Corbett Field this summer.

The Hot Tots organization revealed the name Thursday night in a ceremony.

“Minot people in sports, whether it’s high school sports or a rivalry between the Minotauros and the Bobcats, are gritty. It’s meat-and-potatoes. Maybe they feel like they’re the underdog compared to Bismarck or other cities, and they’re not. They’re super competitive in sports,” said Monica Blake, the general manager.

The flaming tater tot mascot is an ode to tater hot dish, a North Dakota mealtime favorite.

“We didn’t want to give some wimpy mascot. That’s not our goal here. That’s why we made him a little fierce,” said Blake.

The team is currently interviewing candidates for the head coach position. Blake added that the team hopes to announce a hire in the coming months.

