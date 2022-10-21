Kurt Groszhans safe and sound back in North Dakota

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Kurt Groszhans, a farmer from Ashley, North Dakota has returned home after being jailed and then released from prison but stuck in Ukraine. In November 2021, he was imprisoned after being accused of paying someone to murder a former business partner, who would later become a ranking official in the Ukrainian cabinet. He was released from prison in June but remained in the country.

A press release from Senator Kevin Cramer confirmed that he arrived back in North Dakota. The statement reads, “We can confirm Kurt is safely in North Dakota with his family and friends. Like us, we hope others respect Kurt’s privacy at this time. We welcome Kurt home and are grateful for his safe return.”

