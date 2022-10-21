Forsyth, Montana woman changes plea to guilty of killing Sidney man in January

Lyndsee Brewer
Lyndsee Brewer(KFYR-TV)
By Michael Anthony
Published: Oct. 21, 2022
SIDNEY, M.T. (KUMV) - A Sidney, Montana homicide case came to a close Friday as prosecutors announced a plea deal.  Fifty-one-year-old Lyndsee Brewer returned to a Richland County Court on October 21 to change her plea to guilty. Prosecutors say video surveillance and a handgun found at Brewers home indicated she shot 50-year-old Christopher Wetzstein inside his Sidney apartment on January 27, 2022. Brewer originally plead not guilty. She took a plea deal this week, admitting guilt.

Brewer is now subject to a pre-sentence investigation. Sentencing is scheduled for January 23. The plea agreement indicates that Brewer could serve up to 70 years in jail.

