Former Williston State basketball players send unused laptops back to home countries

Nkada with Students in Cameroon
Nkada with Students in Cameroon(KFYR-TV)
By Michael Anthony
Published: Oct. 21, 2022 at 1:35 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
WILLISTON, N.D. (KUMV) - Two Williston State College basketball players are helping their home communities with technology from their alma mater.

Pierre Nkada of Cameroon and Clevon Dunbar of Trinidad were able to donate laptops to schools back home. These laptops were originally set to be recycled, but Nkada and Dunbar wanted them to be put to good use.

“For us, a five-year-old laptop is old. For them, it’s a rocket. Educationally, it’s still a great tool,” said Olson.

Several computers were sent to a K-8 school in Cameroon and a special needs school for children with Autism in Trinidad.

“On behalf of COPLEG (College Privé Laïc Effa Gaston), we want to say thank you to the Higher Education Board, Williston State College, Lance Olson and Kim Weismann for the opportunity that was given to that school in Yaoundé-Cameroon. Some children over there only had ideas about what a laptop looks like, but because of the opportunity that was given, they now get to work on one,” said Nkada.

Both Nkada and Dunbar have made North Dakota their home since attending Williston State. Dunbar currently operates a workover rig company, while Nkada is pursuing a civil engineering degree at the University of North Dakota.

