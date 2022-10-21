Eternal flame set up at Watford City’s Veterans Memorial Park

Eternal Flame
Eternal Flame(KFYR-TV)
By Michael Anthony
Published: Oct. 21, 2022 at 1:40 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
WATFORD CITY, N.D. (KUMV) - The missing piece to Watford City’s Veterans Memorial Park was set up last week.

An eternal flame statue was built and placed at the front of the park on October 12. Instead of using propane, park founder Jerry Samuelson decided programmable lights would be more cost effective.

“It represents the sacrifices that veterans and their families have made. I think it’s great. It’s amazing; turned out better than I expected,” said Samuelson.

The park has granite slabs with the names of every veteran who has served in McKenzie County since the late 1800′s. Samuelson said he plans on holding a dedication next year.

