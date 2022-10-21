Dr. Paul Carson Recognized for Outstanding Physician Community and Professional Service Efforts

(Bismarck, ND) – Dr. Paul Carson, Medical Director for the NDSU Center for Immunization Research and Education (CIRE), was recognized during the North Dakota Medical Association’s (NDMA) Annual Meeting for being the 2022 recipient of the Physician Community and Professional Services Award.

Since 1977, NDMA has been honoring physicians with this prestigious award that recognizes physicians serving as role models for outstanding leadership and service to the community and are active in their profession and community.

Dr. Carson was nominated by NDMA member Dr. David Field, a Sanford Health Internal Medicine physician practicing in Bismarck. Dr. Field shares that during the pandemic Dr. Carson’s dedication to helping physicians learn first-hand about the latest research on infection spread and immunizations was an asset to physicians across the state.

“During the pandemic, Dr. Carson became a regular consultant to help get the word out on the science,” said Dr. Field. “He worked with many high-level departments, including the North Dakota Department of Health and Governor Doug Burgum’s task force.”

Dr. Carson also participated in NDMA’s Physicians Advisory Group, a team of physicians and public health officials that organized as a network during the pandemic to share the latest statistics and treatment options.

Being the infectious disease expert for the state consumed his entire being. Into all hours of the nights and early mornings, he took the necessary time to respond to texts, emails and phone calls and worked relentlessly to assure the public was getting the most accurate up-to-date data possible. He delivered seminars and information updates too numerous to count and addressed national requests for information by speaking to media outlets such as the New York Times, USA Today, National Public Radio (NPR), Canadian Broadcasting Corporation (CBC) and NBC News.

He took his community and colleagues to heart by serving in a volunteer capacity to many community groups, church groups, hospital systems, and physician groups during this time of crisis.

Dr. Carson comes with outstanding credentials. In 2020, he received the NDSU College of Health Professions Mary J. Berg Award for Excellence in Teaching. In 2015, a pivotal point in his career, is when he founded the NDSU Center for Immunization Research and Education, which has received more than $8 million in funding to address barriers to vaccination and means of increasing vaccine acceptance and uptake.

His most recent accomplishment was being awarded the 2022 NDSU Faculty Lectureship Award, one of the oldest and most prestigious of the University’s awards, which recognizes sustained professional excellence in teaching, scholarly achievement, and service.

Dr. Carson continues to work tirelessly by devoting time to the NDSU COVID-19 Response and Preparedness Work Group and community organizations.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.