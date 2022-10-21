CP Holiday Train returning to North Dakota

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) - The Canadian Pacific Holiday Train is back for the first time since 2019. It will be making its first stop in North Dakota on Dec. 16 and will make other stops our viewing area on Dec. 17.

The train does not offer rides, but it is offering free holiday-themed concerts! All they ask is that you bring a donation to your local food bank, which will be taking on site collections.

Local food bank officials will be presented on stage after the band’s opening song. After the presentation, the band will continue singing a mix of holiday-themed songs and popular original songs. After the final song, the boxcar door closes, and the train is on its way to its next stop.

On Dec. 17, the train will make some stops in our viewing area, hosting concerts that will run roughly a half hour.

They will stop in Harvey at 600 Lincoln Avenue at 3:45 p.m. They will stop in Minot on the Main Street crossing at 6:30 p.m. They will also stop in Kenmare on 1st Avenue SW and Central Avenue on the east side of the tracks at 8:30 p.m.

Canadian Pacific asks that you still follow COVID-19 regulations and do not attend if you are sick.

