BSC hosts open house

BSC fall open house
BSC fall open house(KFYR-TV)
By Christa Kiedrowski
Published: Oct. 21, 2022 at 5:59 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Today, Bismarck State College held their fall open house. It’s a chance for high school juniors and seniors, as well as adults looking to go back to college, to explore campus, learn about programs and even apply for admission.

School leaders say enrolling at BSC is a great opportunity for anyone looking to start or add to their educational portfolio. “Students want to make sure that their education matters, that they’re getting something out of it. Student debt is such a big deal and at BSC your dollar goes so far.

So, we have opportunities for students to be career ready right when they finish here at BSC or to transfer on to finish a bachelor program,” said Karen Erickson, Dean of Enrollment at BSC. Karen Erickson estimates they welcomed more than 200 juniors and seniors to campus, and more than 300 family members. She adds BSC had a 6% increase in enrollment this year, and their goal is usually to see around 3%.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bill Gassen Sanford President/CEO
Sanford announces lay offs
Series of fires in northern ND
BREAKING: Suspect in custody in connection with series of fires in northern ND counties
Tigirlily Gold
Tigirlily adjusts name to Tigirlily Gold
Justin Allen Hanson
Suspect charged in McHenry County in series of fires, other charges pending
Morton County Commission voted unanimously to deny Gabrielle Goter's request Wednesday
Gabrielle Goter’s request denied

Latest News

47th Annual Fall Conference
47th Annual Fall Conference for educators
Mobile gambling
Mobile gambling: royal flush or fold?
Minot Masonic Center Statue
Minot Shrine club to dedicate statue Saturday
Benny Armstrong
Missing Williston man, vehicle recovered from Missouri River