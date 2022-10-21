BSC hosts open house

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Today, Bismarck State College held their fall open house. It’s a chance for high school juniors and seniors, as well as adults looking to go back to college, to explore campus, learn about programs and even apply for admission.

School leaders say enrolling at BSC is a great opportunity for anyone looking to start or add to their educational portfolio. “Students want to make sure that their education matters, that they’re getting something out of it. Student debt is such a big deal and at BSC your dollar goes so far.

So, we have opportunities for students to be career ready right when they finish here at BSC or to transfer on to finish a bachelor program,” said Karen Erickson, Dean of Enrollment at BSC. Karen Erickson estimates they welcomed more than 200 juniors and seniors to campus, and more than 300 family members. She adds BSC had a 6% increase in enrollment this year, and their goal is usually to see around 3%.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.