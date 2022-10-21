47th Annual Fall Conference for educators

47th Annual Fall Conference
By Maiya Fleck
Published: Oct. 21, 2022 at 5:53 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - It has been said, “A strong community starts by building up youth.”  That’s why educational leaders from around the state met to discuss current topics impacting North Dakota education. Educators, school administrators and school leaders were welcome to participate.

Attendees at the teacher conference listened to discussion topics like staffing shortages, behavior, mental health in schools and navigating education post-COVID. Dr. Aimee Copas was just one of the educational leaders at the conference.

“We are focusing on some really challenging issues dealing with some of the post-COVID burnout like every single industry is dealing with,” said Copas.

Teacher shortages are something North Dakota schools have been dealing with for a number of years, and the attendees talked about ways to boost the morale of teachers, and work on higher retention rates.

“So, we’ve been very focused on solutions to the problem, because we are the workforce that trains the workforce. So, we truly need those wonderful teachers in our classroom so that we can produce a great workplace to fulfill the other needs that we have in our communities,” said Copas.

They are also discussing topics like strategic planning and ways they can enhance all realms of education.

“So, we’ve been talking about ways that we can budget, ways that we can look at outcomes for students, ways we can figure out teacher shortages, looking at all of the different challenges that schools are currently facing and how we can lead through those,” said Luke Schaefer, CEO of CREA.

The 47th annual fall conference attracted hundreds of people to discuss challenges and new ideas in education.

“And it’s a chance for us to network and a chance to hear from each other what’s working, what’s not working. How people have tackled challenges, and how they found success,” said Schaefer.

After the conference is complete, the educators hope to be able to instill the new discussion points into the local schools.

Teachers and administrators are also honored for their outstanding accomplishments at the annual conference.

