Williams County looking to pass renewal of 1% Public Safety Sales Tax

WILLISTON, N.D. (KUMV) - Most election races in Williams County are running uncontested this year. The biggest local story will be a measure that commissioners say will benefit first responders.

Since 2015, Williams County’s one-percent safety sales tax has helped emergency services with equipment as well as construction of various facilities such as Williston’s fire stations. With the tax set to expire in 2025, officials are now looking to see it renewed to 2035.

This first responder tax is split 50/50 between the City of Williston and Williams County. The city uses their share towards paying bond debt for emergency personnel projects and operational costs. Williston Fire Chief Matt Clark says it has been very beneficial for the department to grow.

“It’s about trying to find ways to improve our department, improve the personnel we have here and continue to improve our services to the community. Regardless of what we are doing, the community is growing, and the community needs our support, and they need us to be able to help them,” said Clark.

The tax is also helping first responders in rural areas where equipment, vehicles and training can be expensive. Daniel McGinnity, a former member of Tioga Fire and Ambulance says keeping the tax will allow them to keep up with current equipment.

“Equipment needs to be updated; it gets used up. By being able to get new equipment it means our people are going to be able to not worry about burnout from us because we’re not having to use old stuff,” said Daniel McGinnity.

The sales tax has also helped other departments such as the Williams County Correctional Facility expand to 112 beds. A weather doppler radar in Williston was also purchased using funds from the tax.

People in opposition to the measure say they will vote no because they want less taxes, but county officials warn that without the sales tax, property taxes could go up to cover the difference.

A total of $157.7 million has been collected through the tax up to this July. The measure needs more than 50% to pass. If the county fails, they could try again in 2024.

