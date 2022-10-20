Touchmarks holds “Stuff the Bus” for Youthworks pantry

Touchmark bus
Touchmark bus(KFYR-TV)
By Bella Kraft
Published: Oct. 20, 2022 at 5:23 PM CDT
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - When a Touchmark resident heard the shelves at the Youthworks shelter pantry were bare, they knew something had to be done.

Touchmark is holding a “Stuff the Bus” drive for nonperishable food items to help the shelter. They are filling one of their activity buses in hopes of helping those at Youthworks. Anyone who donated even got a homemade caramel roll from the Touchmark kitchen.

“We heard their food panty was empty and we really wanted to do everything we could to fill that need,” said Grace Renner, life enrichment and wellness director.

Touchmark will be doing this fundraiser for Youthworks again in December.

