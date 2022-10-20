Tigirlily Name Change

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - North Dakota country duo Tigirlily made a slight adjustment to their name. The sisters from Hazen announced today that they are now “Tigirlily Gold”.

In a statement released on their Twitter page today, the duo said they are not completely changing their name, just adding to it. They said they wanted to differentiate themselves from other brands and artists with similar names. The sisters said they added “gold” because the word reminds them of important things in their lives like sunrises and sunsets, wheat fields, the badlands, sparks on a campfire and glitter. The statement goes on to say it’s just a change to their official name, but everything else will be the same.

