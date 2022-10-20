Suspect charged in McHenry County in series of fires, other charges pending

MCHENRY COUNTY, N.D. (KMOT) – Authorities have identified the suspect arrested in connection with roughly a dozen fires set across Bottineau and McHenry Counties Wednesday as Justin Allen Hanson, of Minot.

Prosecutors filed 12 total charges against the 41-year-old Hanson Thursday in district court in McHenry County. McHenry County Sheriff Trey Skager indicated that charges are pending in Bottineau County for the fires that occurred there.

Bottineau County Sheriff Steve Watson said they received a report around 2:30 Wednesday afternoon of fires popping up in southern Bottineau County and parts of McHenry County.

They were able to locate a vehicle connected to the fires, and arrested Hanson following a pursuit.

No injuries were reported in the fires. A Bottineau County deputy’s patrol vehicle caught fire following a pursuit of Hanson, but the deputy was able to get out in time.

Hanson has an initial appearance and bond hearing set for Friday morning at 9 a.m. in Towner. Online records indicate he remains in custody in the Heart of America Correctional and Treatment Center in Rugby.

A motive in the fires is still unclear, as well as the extent of the damage. Sheriffs Skager and Watson, along with area fire officials, were out Thursday surveying damage to area fields.

The Bottineau and McHenry County Sheriffs said they were grateful to the various volunteer firefighters who responded to the fires, as well as the assistance they received with airplanes in locating and arresting the suspect.

Here is the full list of charges against Hanson in McHenry County:

-Endangerment by Fire or Explosion, C felony

-Endangerment by Fire or Explosion, C felony

-Endangerment by Fire or Explosion, C felony

-Reckless endangerment-extreme indifference, C felony

-Reckless endangerment-extreme indifference, C felony

-Reckless endangerment-extreme indifference, C felony

-Fleeing a peace officer-vehicle-fleeing from felony, C felony

-Animal cruelty, C felony

-Criminal mischief-willful-tamper-intentional-more than $10,000, B felony

-Criminal mischief-willful-tamper-intentional-more than $10,000, B felony

-Criminal mischief-willful-tamper-intentional-more than $10,000, B felony

-APC-.08% or greater-1st off, B misdemeanor

