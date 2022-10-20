Sanford announces lay offs

Bill Gassen Sanford President/CEO
Bill Gassen Sanford President/CEO(Photo courtesy: Streamline)
By Christa Kiedrowski
Published: Oct. 20, 2022 at 11:13 AM CDT
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Sanford Health announced layoffs in a letter sent out to employees Wednesday.

The letter does not say how many people will be let go or exactly which areas would see the cutbacks. But the letter from the president says the changes will be made in mostly non-clinical areas.  It goes on to say that anyone who was laid off was offered a job in a different role or encouraged to apply for one of their 6,000 open positions.

