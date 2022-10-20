Pro Football Hall of Famer Charley Trippi dies at 100

FILE - Pro Football Hall of Fame member Charley Trippi poses with memorabilia at his home in...
FILE - Pro Football Hall of Fame member Charley Trippi poses with memorabilia at his home in Athens, Ga., on Jan, 27, 2009. Trippi, a runner-up for the Heisman Trophy at Georgia who went on to lead the Cardinals to their most recent NFL championship in 1947, died Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2022. He was 100.(John Bazemore | AP Photo/John Bazemore, File)
By The Associated Press and PAUL NEWBERRY
Published: Oct. 19, 2022 at 9:03 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA (AP) — Pro and College Football Hall of Famer Charley Trippi has died at the age of 100.

The University of Georgia, where he starred in the 1940s, says Trippi died peacefully at his Athens home.

Trippi was one of the game’s most versatile players, lining up at multiple positions on offense, defense and special teams.

He is the only member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame to have 1,000 yards rushing, receiving and passing in his career.

Trippi finished as runner-up for the Heisman Trophy in 1946 while playing for the Bulldogs.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Scene of Bismarck shooting Tuesday evening
UPDATE: Men claim Bismarck shooting that injured one person was accidental
Mark Bearce speaking to members of Lee's family at his sentencing Tuesday
Williston man sentenced to 24 years for multiple vehicular homicide counts
36 year-old Timothy was arrested in Burleigh County after abducting two kids in Virginia
Virginia man arrested in North Dakota after abducting two kids
28-year-old Ross Petrie
Williston man arrested for possession of explosives bonded out
Money and calculator
Minot is the most expensive city in ND, study says

Latest News

Former Vice President Mike Pence speaks at the Heritage Foundation, a conservative think tank,...
Pence warns of ‘unprincipled populism,’ ‘Putin apologists’
Severe weather checklist
Morse Code of Weather: the four main severe weather ingredients – shear, lift, instability, moisture
Mississippi State University confirmed the death of freshman student-athlete Samuel Westmoreland.
Freshman football player found dead days before his birthday: ‘We are heartbroken’
Morton County Commission voted unanimously to deny Gabrielle Goter's request Wednesday
Gabrielle Goter’s request denied