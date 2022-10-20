Morse Code of Weather: the four main severe weather ingredients – shear, lift, instability, moisture

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - SLIM is an acronym for the four main ingredients that we generally need for severe weather to form. Shear is the change in wind speed or direction with height. A source of lift is something to push air upwards to form large thunderstorm clouds. Instability helps the air to rise rapidly when it’s given a push. And moisture provides the fuel for strong thunderstorms.

Severe weather 101: Key Ingredients (National Weather Service)

Shear is arguably the most important ingredient when forecasting severe weather and there are two types: speed shear and directional shear. Speed shear is when there are different wind speeds at different heights in the atmosphere. Usually, this occurs when winds are relatively calm near the ground and very fast a few thousand feet up. Speed shear is very important for severe thunderstorm development as it tilts the updrafts, or the rapidly rising air that forms clouds.

Wind shear explainer (KFYR)

Tilted updrafts are important for severe thunderstorm development as this allows the rain to fall ahead of the updraft. If the rain falls in the same place where the air is rapidly rising, the thunderstorm can “rain itself out,” meaning that it will weaken quickly as the updraft cannot sustain itself. But with speed shear in the atmosphere due to a difference in wind speeds at the ground compared to aloft, our tilted updrafts can allow for the warm, rising air to be displaced from the cool, sinking air where the rain is resulting in additional strengthening of the thunderstorm.

Sheared environment tilts updrafts so that rain falls ahead of the updraft (none)

Speed shear can also create rotating air in the atmosphere due to the change in speed with height. These horizontal rotating columns of air can be translated into vertical rotating columns of air when it’s in a region of air that’s rising. This can allow large rotating thunderstorms, called supercells, to form, and even eventually tornadoes, thanks to this wind shear.

Speed shear creates rotating air (KFYR)

The second form of shear is directional shear when there are different wind directions with height in the atmosphere, which can amplify the speed shear in the atmosphere. In the directional shear example below, winds are blowing towards the northwest near the ground and they turn to be blowing towards the northeast aloft. This creates vertically rotating columns of air that can enhance severe thunderstorm development and is a vital ingredient for the low-level rotation that can form tornadoes.

Directional shear creates rotating air (KFYR)

In order to assess the amount of wind shear in the atmosphere, meteorologists can look at two different plots. The plot on the left below displays wind barbs (which show the wind speed and direction) at various heights in the atmosphere. In this example, near the ground at the bottom of the plot, winds are relatively calm out of the south-southwest. Then, winds increase to the point that they are very strong at about 6,000 km above the ground and blowing more out of the west-southwest direction. This combination of different wind speeds and directions with height (speed and directional shear) is powerful for creating severe thunderstorms.

The plot on the right is a hodograph which plots the wind shear as you go up in height in the atmosphere. The longer and more curved this plot is, the more shear that there is in the atmosphere.

Wind barbs with height showing vertical wind shear, hodograph plot showing wind shear (KFYR)

Lift is the mechanism that we need to force moist, unstable air upwards to form thunderstorm clouds in the first place. There are four main lifting mechanisms that can help push air vertically. Convergence is found with areas of low pressure when winds are coming together from different directions, which forces the air to rise at the center of the area of low pressure. Convectional lifting is when the sun heats the ground during the day, it does so unevenly depending on the exact composition of the ground. Due to the differential heating of the land, air near the ground is warmer in different spots compared to being cooler in others allowing it to rise. Orographic lifting is when wind encounters a physical terrain barrier, such as a mountain range, forcing the air to rise on the windward side of the mountain. And finally, a front (such as a warm front or cold front) is a lifting mechanism as when two air masses collide, air is forced to rise at that boundary.

With all of these lifting mechanisms that force air to rise, as the air rises it cools and condenses into clouds at a certain level in the atmosphere.

Atmospheric Lifting Mechanisms (none)

Instability (or an unstable atmosphere) is the next severe weather ingredient that we need, which allows our air that was forced upwards by our lifting mechanism to rise rapidly. Air is considered unstable when the air is warmer and or more humid than the surrounding air. When this occurs, the air will rise as it is warmer than the air surrounding it. In an unstable environment, the weather can change suddenly and can be severe. Meteorologists quantify the amount of instability in the atmosphere with CAPE or Convective Available Potential Energy. CAPE can be identified by meteorologists on sounding plots, as shown on the left below, and the more CAPE there is the faster our air can rise leading to stronger updrafts and stronger thunderstorms.

Convective Available Potential Energy (KFYR)

Moisture is the fuel for thunderstorms and needs to be high enough so that clouds can form in the first place, but the higher the dew point, generally the stronger our thunderstorms can get. If there is enough moisture in the lower levels of the atmosphere closest to the ground, tornadoes can form. With our dew point scale, at 60 degrees it begins to feel a bit muddy and humid at ground level, and this is also generally the threshold that we need for severe weather to develop. One of the main sources of this moisture that feeds thunderstorms, even as far north as Canada and North Dakota, is the Gulf of Mexico. Many times strong low-pressure systems will move from west to east pulling this key ingredient north from the Gulf.

Dew point scale (KFYR)

All of these ingredients come together to form our severe, supercell thunderstorm, with an embedded mesocycle. That means that our storm is rotating rapidly thanks to the various types of wind shear through the whole atmosphere. And it is very strong and large thanks to the other main ingredients: lift, instability and moisture. Hail is common with these strong to severe supercells thanks to the strong, rotating updrafts. If there’s enough low-level rotation present, a tornado is a possibility.

Mesocycle, mature supercell structure (NOAA)

