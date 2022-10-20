Montana Senators react to latest release of oil from strategic reserves

HELENA, M.T. (KUMV) - Montana’s senators are reacting to President Joe Biden’s latest decision to release up to 15 million barrels of crude oil from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve.

Senator Steve Daines (R-MT) says he is concerned about the depletion of the reserves rather than supporting domestic production. On Thursday, he sent a letter to the president arguing that this would do little to lower gas prices.

“The SPR has protected America from major supply disruptions and served as a vital windfall in the event of natural disasters and wars since its creation following the 1973 energy crises, but it was never intended to compensate for domestic policy shortcomings,” the letter stated.

Daines, who serves on the Energy and Natural Resources Committee, introduced the Strategic Production Response Act, which would prohibit use of the reserves until the president releases a plan to increase oil and gas production on federal lands.

Meanwhile, Senator Jon Tester (D-MT) says the Inflation Reduction Act will help improve domestic production.

“Senator Tester is continuing to work with his colleagues on both sides of the aisle to lower energy costs for Montanans by increasing American energy production... Stable gas prices are critical to the success of Montana families and small businesses, and this previously announced release of oil from the strategic reserve is a part of that puzzle,” said a Tester spokesperson.

