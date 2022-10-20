Incumbents outraising opponents in quarterly reports

Incumbent advantage
Incumbent advantage(KFYR)
By Joel Crane
Published: Oct. 20, 2022 at 6:52 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) -Quarterly financial reports from statewide candidates show a big advantage for incumbents.

Senator John Hoeven has raised almost three million dollars this year, according to Federal Election Commission data. His opponents, Jamestown engineer Katrina Christiansen and Bismarck Representative Rick Becker have raised $38,000 and $170,000, respectively. But Becker says the uneven financial reports aren’t necessarily a representation of his support in the state.

“You’ve got two weeks of fundraising and two weeks of spending, and then it comes out in a news report as though that’s comparable to an incumbent senator who’s been in office for 12 years, of course, that’s going to look infinitely worse. So, our picture is far better than what those quarterly reports show,” said Becker.

The story of incumbent and challenger is mirrored in the race for North Dakota’s sole U.S. House seat. Current officeholder Kelly Armstrong has nearly $2 million, while Independent candidate Cara Mund has raised $77,000. The election is on Nov. 8.

