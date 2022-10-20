Gabrielle Goter’s request denied

MORTON COUNTY, N.D. (KFYR) - The fired Morton County Assistant State’s Attorney will not be getting her old job back. The County Commission voted unanimously to deny Gabrielle Goter’s appeal Wednesday.

“I was obviously disappointed,” said Goter.

The special meeting was held to further discuss whether the Commission had the authority to reinstate Goter as assistant Morton County State’s Attorney. Commissioner Andy Zachmeier cited a North Dakota Supreme Court ruling that seemed to say they didn’t. The case, Schwartzenberger v. McKenzie County Board of County Commissioners, where the North Dakota Supreme Court ruled a board of county commissioners may not restrict an elected county sheriff’s authority to fire an employee hired by that sheriff.

“The Morton County State’s Attorney as separately-elected has the authority to discipline employees within the Morton County State’s Attorney’s office,” said Zachmeier.

Human Resources Director Wendy Bent says the Morton County State’s Attorney’s office has a “zero tolerance” policy for workplace harassment and bullying. So when complaints are proven to be true, the standard process is to fire the person responsible. Goter maintains the process of termination was not handled correctly.

“I had what I thought was an incredibly positive relationship with Gabrielle up to this situation,” said Bent.

Now Goter says she will focus on the upcoming election. She is running for Morton County State’s Attorney against her former boss, Allen Koppy, who fired her in September.

“November 8th is coming up very quickly and ultimately because this is a job that I believe in,” said Goter

Goter defeated Koppy in the June primary election, 53% to 47%.

The next Morton County Commission Meeting will take place on October 25.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.