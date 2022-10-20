Friendship Park supports kids with disabilities in Dickinson

DICKINSON, N.D. (KQCD) - Come Spring, kids in the Dickinson area will be able to enjoy a new park that is built with special needs in mind.

Nail by nail, playground equipment at the site of Friendship Park is going up.

The project that supports kids with disabilities has been a goal for parents like Sarah Carlson.

Carlson’s son Beckett has a disability and needs a wheelchair to get around.

“Right now, there is not a playground that Beckett can come play side by side another kid in Dickinson, we’ve got to go to Mandan for that, so it will be great to have one so close to home,” said Sarah Carlson, Dickinson.

The first playground of its kind in Dickinson will include pathways for wheelchairs, zip lines and swings with more support for those who need it.

Carlson says the Friendship Park Committee helped identify needs for the site in addition to doing fundraising for the project.

“Wrote some grants, we partnered with Dickinson Parks and Rec and asked the park board for some funds, the City of Dickinson, Stark County,” said Carlson.

Carlson adds that private donations from people who supported Friendship Park also helped fund the play area.

It may be a work in progress now, but soon Beckett and his friends will have fun together here.

“They’ll have a really great time playing with everyone else, it will feel like just a really cool park,” said Braxton, Dickinson.

This will be the newest addition to the more than thirty parks in town.

The park is located by Tenth Avenue East off of Gum Avenue.

