Friendship Park supports kids with disabilities in Dickinson

Dickinson park
Dickinson park(KFYR-TV)
By Sara Berlinger
Published: Oct. 20, 2022 at 5:09 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DICKINSON, N.D. (KQCD) - Come Spring, kids in the Dickinson area will be able to enjoy a new park that is built with special needs in mind.

Nail by nail, playground equipment at the site of Friendship Park is going up.

The project that supports kids with disabilities has been a goal for parents like Sarah Carlson.

Carlson’s son Beckett has a disability and needs a wheelchair to get around.

“Right now, there is not a playground that Beckett can come play side by side another kid in Dickinson, we’ve got to go to Mandan for that, so it will be great to have one so close to home,” said Sarah Carlson, Dickinson.

The first playground of its kind in Dickinson will include pathways for wheelchairs, zip lines and swings with more support for those who need it.

Carlson says the Friendship Park Committee helped identify needs for the site in addition to doing fundraising for the project.

“Wrote some grants, we partnered with Dickinson Parks and Rec and asked the park board for some funds, the City of Dickinson, Stark County,” said Carlson.

Carlson adds that private donations from people who supported Friendship Park also helped fund the play area.

It may be a work in progress now, but soon Beckett and his friends will have fun together here.

“They’ll have a really great time playing with everyone else, it will feel like just a really cool park,” said Braxton, Dickinson.

This will be the newest addition to the more than thirty parks in town.

The park is located by Tenth Avenue East off of Gum Avenue.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Scene of Bismarck shooting Tuesday evening
UPDATE: Men claim Bismarck shooting that injured one person was accidental
Series of fires in northern ND
BREAKING: Suspect in custody in connection with series of fires in northern ND counties
Mark Bearce speaking to members of Lee's family at his sentencing Tuesday
Williston man sentenced to 24 years for multiple vehicular homicide counts
Bill Gassen Sanford President/CEO
Sanford announces lay offs
Officers in Blissfield, Michigan pulled over a woman after her daughter called from the back...
Teen calls 911 from back seat to report mom driving drunk

Latest News

Touchmark bus
Touchmarks holds “Stuff the Bus” for Youthworks pantry
Justin Allen Hanson
Suspect charged in McHenry County in series of fires, other charges pending
Steve Daines, John Tester
Montana Senators react to latest release of oil from strategic reserves
First responders
Williams County looking to pass renewal of 1% Public Safety Sales Tax