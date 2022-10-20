Final Class-11B football poll

Final Class-11B Poll
Final Class-11B Poll(KFYR)
By Lee Timmerman
Published: Oct. 19, 2022 at 8:10 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - With the Class-11B state playoffs set to start on Saturday, the North Dakota A.P. Sportscasters & Sportswriters Association has ranked the team for the final time.

Kindred ends the regular season where it started, number one in the poll.

Class-11B Final Poll

1. Kindred (17) — 9-0 Record — 85 pts — Last week: 1st

2. Velva-Garrison-D-A — 9-0 Record — 63 pts — Last week: 2nd

3. Hillsboro-CV — 8-1 Record — 54 pts — Last week: 3rd

4. Trinity — 8-1 Record — 20 pts — Last week: 5th

5t. Oakes — 8-1 Record — 16 pts — Last week: NR

5t. Bottineau — 8-1 Record — 16 pts — Last week: NR

Others receiving votes: Beulah (7-2)

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Scene of Bismarck shooting Tuesday evening
UPDATE: Men claim Bismarck shooting that injured one person was accidental
Mark Bearce speaking to members of Lee's family at his sentencing Tuesday
Williston man sentenced to 24 years for multiple vehicular homicide counts
36 year-old Timothy was arrested in Burleigh County after abducting two kids in Virginia
Virginia man arrested in North Dakota after abducting two kids
28-year-old Ross Petrie
Williston man arrested for possession of explosives bonded out
Money and calculator
Minot is the most expensive city in ND, study says

Latest News

gabe
United Community Bank Athlete of the Week: Bottineau’s Gabe Nero
running down championships
Sports Spotlight: Brady Korsmo – running down championships
sports 10/19
6PM Sportscast 10/19/22
Lawton Zacher
Minotauros goalie Lawton Zacher commits to Brown University