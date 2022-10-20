Final Class-11B football poll

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - With the Class-11B state playoffs set to start on Saturday, the North Dakota A.P. Sportscasters & Sportswriters Association has ranked the team for the final time.

Kindred ends the regular season where it started, number one in the poll.

Class-11B Final Poll

1. Kindred (17) — 9-0 Record — 85 pts — Last week: 1st

2. Velva-Garrison-D-A — 9-0 Record — 63 pts — Last week: 2nd

3. Hillsboro-CV — 8-1 Record — 54 pts — Last week: 3rd

4. Trinity — 8-1 Record — 20 pts — Last week: 5th

5t. Oakes — 8-1 Record — 16 pts — Last week: NR

5t. Bottineau — 8-1 Record — 16 pts — Last week: NR

Others receiving votes: Beulah (7-2)

