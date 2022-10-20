Final Class-11B football poll
Published: Oct. 19, 2022 at 8:10 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - With the Class-11B state playoffs set to start on Saturday, the North Dakota A.P. Sportscasters & Sportswriters Association has ranked the team for the final time.
Kindred ends the regular season where it started, number one in the poll.
Class-11B Final Poll
1. Kindred (17) — 9-0 Record — 85 pts — Last week: 1st
2. Velva-Garrison-D-A — 9-0 Record — 63 pts — Last week: 2nd
3. Hillsboro-CV — 8-1 Record — 54 pts — Last week: 3rd
4. Trinity — 8-1 Record — 20 pts — Last week: 5th
5t. Oakes — 8-1 Record — 16 pts — Last week: NR
5t. Bottineau — 8-1 Record — 16 pts — Last week: NR
Others receiving votes: Beulah (7-2)
