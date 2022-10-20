The difference between food labels

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Shopping can be confusing especially when trying to find the freshest food. The sell by, use by and expiration date all seem to say the same thing, but they don’t.

Inflation is like taking a bite out of a sour apple for people trying to stretch their food budget when it comes to buying groceries. To prevent waste, it’s important to understand the difference between “sell by” and “best by” labels.

“I honestly do not. I just look for that date. I couldn’t even really tell you there was a distinction between those two. I just know we are looking for dates.” said Ben Sibila of Bismarck.

Sell by date stickers are for store use only. These let the store know to keep moving product through the store. Best buy dates are for the peak quality period of the food.

“We pull things weekly and daily. We try to keep up on that as much as possible,” said Phil McMahon, general manager of the Food Co-Op.

When it comes to printing expiration dates on food products, the FDA has no strict regulations. Only baby food and formula are monitored by the department.

“Be mindful of the food that you purchase, but for the most part you are able to consume product well beyond the dates that are listed on the product,” said Katie Johnke, nutrition services program coordinator.

Each manufacturer gets to determine what kind of date they put on their product. This french onion dip simply has the date on it, while this veggie dip from a different manufacturer does have the words “best by” next to the date.

“It comes down to personal preference. If people when it hits that date of use by, some people think it is not safe to consume, but it still is,” said McMahon.

Experts say if a food product is past its safe consumption date it is best to rely on the senses of smell and taste to determine if it is safe.

“We like to use the phrase: when it doubt, throw it out,” said Johnke.

It is important to remember to store food at the proper temperature, below 40 degrees, otherwise foods such as dairy and meat will go bad.

“In an event that I do have to throw something out, it is justified,” said Sibila.

According to the FDA, Americans waste 133 billion pounds of food each year.

