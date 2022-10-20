Bismarck plans for expansion

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) -Bismarck-Mandan is expanding. And a group concerned with economic development in the area has created a five-year plan to accommodate 10% growth over the next decade.

The biggest priorities of their plan? Diversifying the economy and developing more middle-income affordable housing. According to a consulting firm that helped with the plan, many people work at state government and energy sector jobs, which they say could result in an economic downturn unless the city works to diversify by adding other employment opportunities.

“Whether it’s a table or a high-tech sensor, the product will always need to be manufactured. Food will always need to be consumed; people always need food, so these are industries that are never going to go away. And so, these are some areas that are highlighted,” said Nathan Schneider, vice president of the Bismarck-Mandan Chamber EDC.

Other concerns associated with Bismarck’s growing population include having enough available childcare and building houses that cost less than $400,000.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.