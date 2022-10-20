Bismarck Apartment Fire: middle of the night fire shocks residents awake

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The Brentwood II building, at the 100 block of West Bismarck Expressway, was evacuated early Wednesday morning. One unit was on fire, but there was smoke and heat damage throughout the entire 12 units.

Six fire trucks, the Crisis Care Chaplaincy and the Red Cross responded to aid residents who were displaced, as the entire building was evacuated.

“The Red Cross is currently assisting six different cases, and 17 different individuals at the multifamily fire here in Bismarck. We do expect that number to increase over time as people kind of see through the fog and are looking for more assistance later on. We’ll be here to help,” said Red Cross Executive Director Zoe Wergland Manstrom.

Several of the residents needed rescuing, and five were transported by ambulance to receive medical care. The cause of the fire is currently being investigated by the Bismarck Fire Department.

Red Cross Executive Director Zoe Wergeland Manstrom says that she and Red Cross volunteers in North Dakota respond to and aid about one fire a week throughout the state.

