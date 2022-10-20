Amber Alert issued for 16-year-old Florida girl

Ashlynn Cox went missing on Tuesday in the area of the 180th block of SE Beech Street in Lake...
Ashlynn Cox went missing on Tuesday in the area of the 180th block of SE Beech Street in Lake City.(FDLE)
By Ryan Wyatt Turbeville and Gray News staff
Published: Oct. 20, 2022 at 6:35 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB/Gray News) - The Florida Department of Law Enforcement issued an Amber Alert on Thursday evening for a child missing out of Lake City.

Authorities say Ashlynn Cox, 16, disappeared on Tuesday. She may be with Jesse Hammersla, 27, traveling in a 2001 gold Toyota Sienna.

The van has damage to the front passenger side. The tag number is 9466AS. They may be in the Jacksonville, Florida, area.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts should call 911.

Copyright 2022 WCJB via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Scene of Bismarck shooting Tuesday evening
UPDATE: Men claim Bismarck shooting that injured one person was accidental
Series of fires in northern ND
BREAKING: Suspect in custody in connection with series of fires in northern ND counties
Mark Bearce speaking to members of Lee's family at his sentencing Tuesday
Williston man sentenced to 24 years for multiple vehicular homicide counts
Bill Gassen Sanford President/CEO
Sanford announces lay offs
Officers in Blissfield, Michigan pulled over a woman after her daughter called from the back...
Teen calls 911 from back seat to report mom driving drunk

Latest News

FILE - UCLA gynecologist James Heaps appears in Los Angeles Superior Court on June 26, 2019....
Ex-UCLA gynecologist found guilty in LA sex abuse case
The judge wrote that because the six Republican-led states failed to establish they had...
Judge dismisses effort to halt student loan forgiveness plan
A woman says she survived a bison attack while visiting a state park in Texas.
Texas woman survives bison attack
Minot Hot Tots
‘Minot Hot Tots’ will take over Corbett Field in the summer
President Joe Biden speaks during the White House Conference on Hunger, Nutrition, and Health,...
Biden stumps for Pa.’s Fetterman, says ‘world is looking’