University of Mary’s annual day of service helps the community

UMary day of service 2022
UMary day of service 2022(KFYR)
By Maiya Fleck
Published: Oct. 19, 2022 at 5:12 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - More than a thousand students at the University of Mary had the day off Wednesday, but they used it to help others as part of the ninth annual Day of Service.

The volunteers had the opportunity to wash windows, pick up trash, or some, like Sydney Hackett, raked leaves at the zoo.

“Yeah, it’s a lot of fun, especially to be at a zoo, and it’s really a good bonding thing for creating community and fellowship, and we’re just really happy to be here, and we’re doing it with a lot of joy,” said Sydney Hackett, a sophomore studying elementary education.

The campus-wide canceled classes allowed all students and faculty to participate. The idea comes from UMary’s mission to help serve the community.

