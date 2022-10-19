United Community Bank Athlete of the Week: Bottineau’s Gabe Nero

Gabe Nero
Gabe Nero(KMOT)
By Zachary Keenan
Published: Oct. 19, 2022 at 3:15 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOTTINEAU, N.D. (KMOT) – Gabe Nero used to be a quiet kid.

“I guess you grow out of that,” said Gabe, a senior at Bottineau.

Now, once people meet Gabe, they remember him.

Especially if he’s the one tackling them.

“Defensively, if he gets ahold of you, he’s tough,” said Coach Zach Keller.

What changed?

“I was homeschooled until freshman year... I knew it was different, but everybody welcomed me in. We’re a team; we’re a family,” said Gabe.

A family he’s played football with since he was in third grade.

“I guess they were just everybody I’ve ever grown up with,” said Gabe.

A family that saw him grow as an athlete and as a person.

“He’s a lot bigger but he’s grown up, too. He used to be a little childish but he’s really grown into a good person,” said Ryder Pollman, a senior at Bottineau.

And ate family dinners at Subway while traveling for road games.

“He’s a pretty good fisher. He likes cars too, we talk about trucks which is pretty neat,” said Ryder.

Zach Keller coached him in those YMCA days.

“I tried to get him acclimated and back into things and tried to get him back with his teammates. Being involved in sports is huge with life lessons so I struck up a relationship with him,” said Keller.

And while Gabe has gotten bigger since...

“He’s a physical guy. He’s a really good athlete: fast, physical and strong,” said Ryder.

He’s also grown up.

“He’s one of the best leaders on the team. Even though he’s not a captain he’s still a great leader,” said Ryder.

When changes came for Gabe...

“Going from just me and my mom on the computer to a class with 30 kids in it is crazy,” said Gabe.

He changed, too.

Gabe is committed to play defensive end at Minot State next year.

The Braves play Central Cass in the first round of the playoffs, Saturday at 2 p.m. in Rolette.

Related content:

United Community Bank Athlete of the Week featured athletes

2022 NDHSAA Division 11B Football Playoffs bracket

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Scene of Bismarck shooting Tuesday evening
UPDATE: Men claim Bismarck shooting that injured one person was accidental
36 year-old Timothy was arrested in Burleigh County after abducting two kids in Virginia
Virginia man arrested in North Dakota after abducting two kids
Mark Bearce speaking to members of Lee's family at his sentencing Tuesday
Williston man sentenced to 24 years for multiple vehicular homicide counts
28-year-old Ross Petrie
Williston man arrested for possession of explosives bonded out
Money and calculator
Minot is the most expensive city in ND, study says

Latest News

zoe zarr
United Community Bank Athlete of the Week: Minot High’s Zoe Zarr
Olga Hovet at the Watford City High School homecoming parade
Lifelong McKenzie County woman celebrates 103rd birthday by being grand marshal in homecoming parade
Produced water spill in Williams County
Spill of more than 2,300 barrels of produced water reported near Williston
Battery materials processing plant
Large battery minerals processing facility in the works for central ND