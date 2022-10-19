Tunnel of Terror: Haunted car wash coming to various cities just in time for Halloween

Tommy's Express Car Wash, which has locations around the country, is bringing back its Tunnel...
Tommy's Express Car Wash, which has locations around the country, is bringing back its Tunnel of Terror car wash for Halloween.(Tommy's Express Car Wash)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Oct. 19, 2022 at 2:36 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - A car wash company is getting into the Halloween spirit by offering a haunted car wash.

Tommy’s Express Car Wash announced it is bringing back its Tunnel of Terror car wash this year to multiple locations around the country.

The company said it started the haunted car wash at one location, but it has now become an annual event at multiple locations.

According to Tommy’s Express, the Tunnel of Terror will scare the socks off your entire vehicle.

The haunted car washes are available at nearly 60 locations nationwide on select dates including Halloween night.

Check the company’s site for locations and times.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Scene of Bismarck shooting Tuesday evening
UPDATE: Men claim Bismarck shooting that injured one person was accidental
36 year-old Timothy was arrested in Burleigh County after abducting two kids in Virginia
Virginia man arrested in North Dakota after abducting two kids
Mark Bearce speaking to members of Lee's family at his sentencing Tuesday
Williston man sentenced to 24 years for multiple vehicular homicide counts
28-year-old Ross Petrie
Williston man arrested for possession of explosives bonded out
Money and calculator
Minot is the most expensive city in ND, study says

Latest News

Waves of explosives-laden suicide drones struck Kyiv on Monday, October 17, 2022. One slammed...
Putin adds martial law in Ukraine regions, limits in Russia
FILE - Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks during a news conference at the Pinellas County...
DeSantis’ election crimes arrests confuse some suspects
Universal Pictures and Amblin Entertainment are reportedly working on a "Twister" sequel.
‘Twister’ sequel in works 26 years later, reports say
Police did not provide details about the tattoo but said it is large and on the child’s arm.
Mom, artist arrested for allowing 10-year-old boy to get ‘large’ tattoo, police say
Gabe Nero
United Community Bank Athlete of the Week: Bottineau’s Gabe Nero