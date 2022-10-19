Sports Spotlight: Brady Korsmo – running down championships

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Some of the best runners in Bismarck High history have a handful of state titles in cross country and track.

This week’s Sports Spotlight will go down as one of the better runners to come through the program, but was a late-bloomer when it comes to winning.

The sport of running takes time, patience, and dedication to be successful. Bismarck High’s Brady Korsmo knows that process all too well.

“In middle school, running was not something I enjoyed doing, and then when I moved up to the high school, it’s a lot of guys who are committed to doing something. That commitment and all the work put in make it something that’s worth doing,” said Korsmo.

Korsmo committed himself to the sport during his sophomore year. That’s when everyone around him started to see the change.

“Wasn’t one of those guys that came in as a sophomore and won the state meet like some of the other Bismarck all-time greats we’ve had. He said once you decide you want to be good at it, he said it’ll come,” Scott Reichenberger, BHS senior.

In the past 18 months, Korsmo has been named all-state in both cross country and track, with a state title in the 1,600 meters this past spring. Now into his senior year, he’s taken home four individual wins in cross country.

“I never have to tell him to do anything twice. If I tell him to do something, it gets done right the first time. This was a kid that wasn’t great. He was good, but wasn’t great, and I think we have other kids who are freshman and sophomores that see that and they know they can be like that someday,” said Reichenberger.

As a role model for his teammates, the next step for him is choosing a college program that holds the same winning standard Bismarck High has.

“I want a team that’s going to compete. Conference title, any kind of championship. I want a good team that’s going to compete,” said Korsmo.

Competing in college is a goal for Brady, but in the near future, it’s about finishing what he’s started at BHS.

“My goal is to make it to the national meet for cross county. It’s not going to be easy, but it’s something we’ve been working towards and something that’s doable if you put your mind to it. Same thing goes for track, there’s a lot of goals and time goals for track,” said Korsmo.

Korsmo and the Demons are preparing for the state cross country meet, which is this Saturday.

