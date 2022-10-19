Spill of more than 2,300 barrels of produced water reported near Williston

WILLIAMS COUNTY, N.D. (KFYR) - A produced water spill of roughly 2,305 barrels was reported on a well pad six miles west of Williston.

The spill came from a pipeline operated by Grayson Mill Operating LLC, who notified the state’s environmental department on Saturday. An unknown amount of the spill entered into a containment pond located near the well pad.

Environmental experts are monitoring the cleanup.

