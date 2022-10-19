Small businesses nickeled and dimed... even if you use a card

Paying with credit card at small businesses
Paying with credit card at small businesses(KFYR)
By Christa Kiedrowski
Published: Oct. 19, 2022
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Small businesses in every community want to make purchases as quick and easy as possible for customers. But ease of payment comes at a cost.

Inflation has touched all aspects of our lives. Small businesses are acutely aware of all the changes that have taken place since the pandemic as skyrocketing prices have altered the business landscape.

“That’s just something you’ve got to roll with the punches. So, if we have inflation coming at us, we’re going to have to pay attention, keep a close eye on our cost of goods,” said James Eastin, co-owner of Laughing Sun Brewery.

“With the rising costs of everything, it just, for us small businesses, it really takes effect on us,” said Becky Bjerklie, owner of BB’s Bath Bakery.

One cost that is often overlooked is the expense of using a credit card. With each swipe, a customer walks away happy with a purchase. But the price of that swipe isn’t free. Businesses pay for the convenience to accept credit card payments — a fee that has been harder and harder to eat.

”You know, obviously, we always prefer when people pay with cash, it helps us on our end,” said Bjerklie.

While cash may remain king to some small businesses, card purchases are what some customers prefer to use. Not only for ease of access but because of the rewards some cards offer.

“American Express has a little more fees on there, basically, I think the cards that give more to the consumer are going to charge the restaurant and stuff more,” said Eastin.

Starion Cash Management Officer Shawn Dillon explains that for some businesses passing costs along to customers is a way to help businesses save on fees while battling inflation. It’s called surcharging.

“That is something where you are able to pass that on to the client as they are paying. So, let’s say your bill is $100, you’re able to pass a maybe $1.50 fee on to the customer who typically isn’t going to mind if they are needing to swipe that card,” said Dillon.

Bjerklie says being more mindful of which payment option customers use is a small way to help small businesses through an era of ever rising inflation. She points out that larger corporations can absorb credit card fees more easily than most small businesses.

Eastin said at one point the cost of their wings tripled due to inflation and Bjerklie said she’s paying more than double for bath bomb ingredients. Saving on credit card fees can help them stretch their bottom line even further.

