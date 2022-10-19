Sidney High School’s welding classes provide career development while supporting community

SIDNEY, M.T. (KUMV) - There’s much more that people are learning at school besides general subjects these days. Students at Sidney High School are getting the opportunity to get their hands dirty preparing for the future while supporting their community.

Sidney High School’s shop building is where students trade their books in for tools and welding torches.

“I think it is a lot of fun. There’s a lot of fabricating to be able to build something you create in your mind,” said Carson Borg, senior.

This welding table was built from the ground up by senior Carson Borg, which he will use for his work out at a ranch.

“It’s a great, big 4′ x 8′, stands 52-inches off the ground. Just something to have a workspace to roll around, cut metal, and stuff like that,” said Borg.

Students are also putting their skills to good use for community projects. With the use of a plasma cutter, Colten Dahl is building signs to be put on display at the city’s various parks.

“You actually get hands-on, and it feels like you’re doing something important,” said Dahl.

Some wanted to take this elective because they found it interesting. Peyton Nelson gained an interest in welding from the class and is preparing to go to the Western Welding Academy next year to pursue a career in that field.

“It gives me something that I can come down to do throughout the day. It’s something I have an interest in. It’s a lot of fun and it’s a good experience to have,” said Nelson.

The welding program has been headed by ag teacher Colin Gartner for 15 years. He says having a shop class gives students a chance to discover talents in high-demand careers.

“It’s really satisfying to see someone go on to VOTEC school or a post-secondary school and pursue a degree in welding or ag mechanics,” said Gartner.

The course also provides dual credit opportunities with Miles Community College in Miles City.

The class has also built a sandbagging machine for Richland County as well as panel trailers for the fairgrounds.

