One person injured, one in custody after Bismarck shooting

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - One person is in custody and one person injured after a shooting in Bismarck Tuesday evening.

Bismarck police say they were called to the 2200 block of East Divide Avenue for a report that a person was shot once in the stomach. They say a suspect was still on scene when they arrived.

Bismarck police arrested the suspect on a reckless endangerment charge. Formal charges are pending.

The victim was taken to the hospital and their status has not been released.

Police say the incident was isolated and there is no danger to the public.

