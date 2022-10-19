Moose can pose threats in urban areas and on roadways

Moose in a field.
Moose in a field.(North Dakota Game and Fish)
By Aaron Walling
Published: Oct. 19, 2022 at 5:48 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Moose are massive creatures that from time to time wander into urban areas. Experts say people need to remember never approach a moose and to be wary on the roadways.

“Just because you’re in North Dakota doesn’t mean you can’t have a bad interaction with any kind of wildlife.” said Doug Leier of North Dakota Game and Fish.

Over three years ago, a North Dakota representative from Rolla was involved in a horrific crash with a moose on Highway 281. Marvin Nelson couldn’t dodge out of the way of the moose and it crashed through his windshield. Nelson had glass in his eyes. According to Doug Leier, moose are more likely to appear in urban areas and roadways around this time of the year because of harvest and the hunting season. It’s also mating season and moose are territorial which is a recipe for an aggressive situation.

Moose safety tips:

- Remember that they are wild animals

- Never approach a moose

- Do not feed a moose

- Run away and get behind something solid like a tree or building

- Call local authorities if the moose becomes aggressive

“Because of their size and their strength give those moose space and whatever you can do, try not to agitate or irritate the moose,” said Leier. “A wild animal, is a wild animal. And the best advice is to whether it’s small like a racoon or big like a moose is to give those animals some space and to let them be.”

For more information on moose from the North Dakota Game and Fish, click here.

