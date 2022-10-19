Minotauros goalie Lawton Zacher commits to Brown University

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – Minotauros goalie Lawton Zacher committed to play NCAA Division I hockey at Brown University on Tuesday.

“My team and my defensemen really helped me get my feet underneath me in the NAHL... Nick O’Hanisain has probably made more saves than I have this year. I’m really fortunate to have such a good (defensive) core,” said Zacher.

Zacher has won six of his seven starts in net this season.

His .947 save percentage is the highest among rookies in the league.

“It’s awesome. Winning is so much fun. I love it and want to keep doing it. I talked to (Coach) Cody (Campbell) at the beginning of the year and we both had some goals that we shared. They’re starting to come true with my first shutout. That felt like a weight off my shoulders with my first shutout and there are many more to come,” said Zacher.

Zacher said he still plans to play the rest of the season with the Minotauros and hopes to win the Central Division and Robertson Cup.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.