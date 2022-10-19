Large battery minerals processing facility in the works for central ND

MERCER COUNTY, N.D. (KFYR) - A Minnesota company plans to build a more than $400 million facility in Mercer County to process nickel and other minerals for batteries.

Officials from Talon Metals say the U.S. Department of Energy awarded them $114 million in federal funding from the Infrastructure Law to help build the facility at an existing industrial brownfields site. The company says it is in negotiations over acquiring the land.

Talon Metals says it should create more than 150 jobs in the community.

The battery materials produced there would be used in electric vehicles and the electrical grid.

