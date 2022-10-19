Five people receive medical treatment after Bismarck apartment fire

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Five people were sent to the hospital Wednesday morning after an apartment fire in Bismarck. A spokesperson with the fire department said they were called to the 100 block of West Bismarck Expressway just after 3:30 a.m.

When firefighters arrived, they found heavy fire. Several people needed to be rescued from the apartment building.

The Red Cross helped displaced families. The entire building had heat and smoke damage.

The cause is under investigation.

