Fire causes evacuation at Trinity Hospital

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Fire crews in Minot responded to an electrical fire Tuesday afternoon on the third floor of Trinity Hospital, but say they were able to promptly knock the fire down.

The city posted on social media that the hospital remained open through the incident, except for the third floor, which was evacuated.

Fire crews remained on scene to make sure the fire did not reignite.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.