Earl Strinden, former ND state House leader, remembered by many

By Joel Crane
Published: Oct. 19, 2022 at 6:24 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Former North Dakota House Majority Leader Earl Strinden has died.

Strinden hailed from Grand Forks and led the Republican Party in the North Dakota House of Representatives from 1974 to 1988. He was a prominent University of North Dakota booster and a Marine Corps veteran.

“I think that Earl Strinden made many, many unknown contributions to this state. His work in cobbling together legislation, to advance policy, to move this state forward, and the economy and jobs and careers, and funding of education and healthcare. He was tremendously impactful,” said former governor Ed Schafer.

After his time in the House, Strinden ran unsuccessfully for the United States Senate against incumbent Quentin Burdick and served in a variety of capacities for UND. Strinden was 90. His funeral will be Monday at Atonement Lutheran Church in Fargo.

