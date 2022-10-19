CO2 pipeline company applies for transportation permit in ND

CO2 pipeline map
CO2 pipeline map(Courtesy: Summit Carbon Solutions)
By Joel Crane
Published: Oct. 19, 2022 at 6:34 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The company behind the multibillion-dollar carbon capture project that would span five states just took a big step towards completing the proposal in North Dakota.

Carbon Summit Solutions submitted an application this week to the Public Service Commission for the pipeline component of the project. People with the company say it is on track for operations to begin in 2024.

“We’re very much on that timeline. In North Dakota, I think we’re making progress along a similar path as we are in other states. I feel very good with where we are and know there’s a lot more conversations to have with landowners,” said Jesse Harris, director of public affairs for Summit Carbon Solutions.

The Public Service Commission will eventually determine whether to issue the permit, which will probably take several months. They’ll have to file separate applications for storage sites in Mercer and Oliver Counties. As of now, Summit Carbon Solutions has signed easements with more than 500 landowners in North Dakota; they’re still negotiating with about 300 others.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Scene of Bismarck shooting Tuesday evening
UPDATE: Men claim Bismarck shooting that injured one person was accidental
Mark Bearce speaking to members of Lee's family at his sentencing Tuesday
Williston man sentenced to 24 years for multiple vehicular homicide counts
36 year-old Timothy was arrested in Burleigh County after abducting two kids in Virginia
Virginia man arrested in North Dakota after abducting two kids
28-year-old Ross Petrie
Williston man arrested for possession of explosives bonded out
Money and calculator
Minot is the most expensive city in ND, study says

Latest News

Bismarck Apartment Fire 10/19
Bismarck Apartment Fire: middle of the night fire shocks residents awake
Paying with credit card at small businesses
Small businesses nickeled and dimed... even if you use a card
Remembering Earl Strinden
Earl Strinden, former ND state House leader, remembered by many
ND Task Force Agent expect to confiscate more than 40,000 fentanyl pills this year
Agents work to repress growing fentanyl crisis, track large quantities of pills seized in ND