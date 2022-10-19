CO2 pipeline company applies for transportation permit in ND

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The company behind the multibillion-dollar carbon capture project that would span five states just took a big step towards completing the proposal in North Dakota.

Carbon Summit Solutions submitted an application this week to the Public Service Commission for the pipeline component of the project. People with the company say it is on track for operations to begin in 2024.

“We’re very much on that timeline. In North Dakota, I think we’re making progress along a similar path as we are in other states. I feel very good with where we are and know there’s a lot more conversations to have with landowners,” said Jesse Harris, director of public affairs for Summit Carbon Solutions.

The Public Service Commission will eventually determine whether to issue the permit, which will probably take several months. They’ll have to file separate applications for storage sites in Mercer and Oliver Counties. As of now, Summit Carbon Solutions has signed easements with more than 500 landowners in North Dakota; they’re still negotiating with about 300 others.

