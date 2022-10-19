Camaryn Beasley - BSC Setter

Camaryn Beasley
Camaryn Beasley(KFYR)
By Lee Timmerman
Published: Oct. 19, 2022 at 6:39 PM CDT
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Bismarck State’s Camaryn Beasley has 800 more sets than the rest of the Mystics Volleyball team combined, but if you’ve watched BSC play, that stat will not surprise you.

Beasley is a sophomore from Legacy. She quarterbacked the Mystics to a 28-3 record during the regular season. Beasley is 14th in the country in assists per set.

“She’s amazing! Best setter ever, no one can top her. She can place those sets on a dime. She can be off the net and set that perfect outside or a C. There’s nothing she can’t do and she’s the commander of the court. She’s our quarterback. We need her,” said Jenna Rust, BSC hitter.

“I was fortunate enough to play with her in high school. When she graduated, I missed her and it’s fun to be back with her again. She hustles, she gets to every ball and if she doesn’t get the best pass, she can make that ball better for every one of her hitters,” said Breena Sand.

Bismarck State is ranked 14th in the Junior College national poll. The Mystics host Miles Community College in the Region XIII playoffs on Sunday afternoon.

