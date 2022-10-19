BREAKING: Suspect in custody in connection with series of fires in northern ND counties

BOTTINEAU COUNTY, N.D. (KMOT) – A man is in custody following a high-speed chase in connection with a series of fires in southern Bottineau County and other surrounding counties that authorities believe were intentionally lit, according to the Bottineau County Sheriff.

Sheriff Steve Watson told Your News Leader authorities were notified around 2:30 p.m. of fires that were popping up one after the other in the area.

The number of fires set is unclear, though some reports indicate there could possibly be more than 10 fires across the region.

Watson also confirmed that a Bottineau County deputy’s patrol vehicle caught fire after the deputy used his vehicle to pin the suspect’s vehicle, but the deputy was able to get out of the patrol vehicle and was not hurt.

It’s believed the deputy’s patrol vehicle caught fire due to its catalytic converter sparking grass. The patrol vehicle is a total loss.

Bottineau and McHenry Counties received assistance from North Dakota Game and Fish and Border Patrol.

No law enforcement or civilians were injured in the fires or pursuit, according to the sheriff.

This is a developing story. Check back with Your News Leader for updates.

